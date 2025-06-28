Kerala Education Minister Defends Zumba in Schools Amid Controversy
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty defends Zumba lessons in schools, arguing they foster mental and physical health. Amid backlash from Muslim groups, he highlights the importance of such activities against drugs and violence, referencing the Right to Education Act and the supposed benefits for students' development.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday stood firm in defending the inclusion of Zumba dance in school curricula, rebutting critics who argue it poisons society. Sivankutty emphasized that students perform in school uniforms, not minimal clothing, amid concerns about propriety.
The minister highlighted the positive effects of physical activities, such as sports and dance, on children's mental and physical well-being. He stressed that these activities nurture health, vitality, and positive attitudes, thus enhancing academic performance and personality development.
Invoking the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Sivankutty noted that children must engage in learning activities mandated by the state, and educators are obliged to comply with governmental directives. He warned that communalizing such issues threatens Kerala's tradition of social harmony, especially as the Zumba programme aims to counter drug use and violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Education
- Minister
- V Sivankutty
- Zumba
- schools
- controversy
- RTE Act
- drug abuse
- physical fitness
ALSO READ
Olympic Rider Faces Suspension Amid Whipping Controversy
Trump's Show of Power: Military Parade Extravaganza Stirs Controversy
The Truth About Beards: A Hygienic Controversy
Kamal Haasan's Linguistic Controversy: The Courtroom Drama
Controversy as AIMIM Leader Faces Legal Action for Caste-Related Comments