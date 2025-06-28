Left Menu

Kerala Education Minister Defends Zumba in Schools Amid Controversy

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty defends Zumba lessons in schools, arguing they foster mental and physical health. Amid backlash from Muslim groups, he highlights the importance of such activities against drugs and violence, referencing the Right to Education Act and the supposed benefits for students' development.

28-06-2025
Kerala Education Minister Defends Zumba in Schools Amid Controversy
Kerala Minister for Education V Sivankutty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday stood firm in defending the inclusion of Zumba dance in school curricula, rebutting critics who argue it poisons society. Sivankutty emphasized that students perform in school uniforms, not minimal clothing, amid concerns about propriety.

The minister highlighted the positive effects of physical activities, such as sports and dance, on children's mental and physical well-being. He stressed that these activities nurture health, vitality, and positive attitudes, thus enhancing academic performance and personality development.

Invoking the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Sivankutty noted that children must engage in learning activities mandated by the state, and educators are obliged to comply with governmental directives. He warned that communalizing such issues threatens Kerala's tradition of social harmony, especially as the Zumba programme aims to counter drug use and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

