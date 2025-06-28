Left Menu

Murder on Dhandra Road: Political Tensions Rise Amid Investigations

Kuldeep Singh Mundia, former PA of a Shiromani Akali Dal leader, was murdered on Dhandra Road. Police investigations are underway. Meanwhile, protests erupted following the arrest of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. His wife claimed the police raided their home without proper documentation, sparking further contention.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A shocking murder occurred on Dhandra Road near the Missing Link 2 Highway as Kuldeep Singh Mundia, the former personal assistant to Shiromani Akali Dal leader and ex-MP Jagdev Singh Talwandi, was killed. The motive behind this heinous act remains unclear as police continue their investigation into the incident. Station House Officer Avneet Kaur from Sadar Police Station reported that the victim was traveling by car at the time of the murder, and law enforcement is actively searching for the culprits, with assurances that arrests will be made soon.

In a separate development, the Punjab police detained several Shiromani Akali Dal workers on Thursday. The detentions were part of a protest against the apprehension of party leader and MLA Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Department. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had apprehended Majithia following intensive searches conducted at his Amritsar residence.

Responding to the situation, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, Bikram Singh Majithia's wife, alleged that 30 to 35 individuals intruded into their home on Wednesday without presenting any legal warrants or documents. She expressed gratitude towards SAD supporters who rallied in support during the raid's aftermath, highlighting the unjust nature of the intrusion. 'Thirty to thirty-five people entered our house. They neither showed us any warrant nor any other document...This is a matter that has not even been investigated,' Kaur stated, affirming their determination to continue the fight despite the ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

