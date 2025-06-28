Outcry Over Alleged Gangrape at Kolkata Law College: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee
BJP leaders, including Aparna Bisht Yadav, have condemned the alleged gangrape of a student at a Kolkata law college, questioning the ongoing safety issues under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. Critics argue that the state has become unsafe for women, urging a thorough investigation into the incident.
In a strong rebuke, BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav has condemned the alleged gangrape of a student at a Kolkata law college, questioning the safety of women under a female Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Yadav called for an exhaustive investigation, pointing to a similar past incident that remains unresolved.
Expressing her disapproval, Yadav told ANI, "It is highly condemnable that such incidents happen under a female CM. Ten months ago, a similar incident occurred. That such things persist is unacceptable. A TMC meeting happened before this incident on the same campus. She was raped in the guard room. This is a serious matter that demands investigation."
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan further criticized Banerjee, stating the state has become a living nightmare for women's security. Despite overseeing the police as Home Minister, the CM is accused of insensitivity towards women's safety. Authorities arrested all three accused within 24 hours, sparking demands for action against lapses in campus security.
