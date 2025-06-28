Left Menu

Bihar Boosts Connectivity and Security with New Milestones

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment certificates to 21,391 new police recruits, strengthening state law enforcement. Simultaneously, the much-awaited Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge was inaugurated, enhancing connectivity across the Ganges and marking a developmental milestone. Both initiatives promise improved safety, job opportunities, and regional growth.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hands over appointment certificates (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar took significant strides in enhancing the state's security and infrastructure recently. On Saturday, he presented appointment certificates to 21,391 newly recruited police personnel during a ceremony at Bapu Auditorium. In a social media post, Kumar extended his congratulations to the recruits, expressing his belief in their dedication and honesty. He emphasized the recruits' roles in reinforcing Bihar's law and order, promising a safer environment for its citizens.

Kumar assured that recruitment efforts were well underway, with plans to fill over 2 lakh posts by year's end. "Providing employment opportunities to the youth will fortify the Bihar Police," he remarked. At an earlier event, Kumar also inaugurated the Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge, a major infrastructure project crossing the Ganges, designed to boost connectivity and aid regional development.

The bridge, now operational, connects previously isolated regions such as Diyara Jalla with Patna. The inaugural marks the culmination of a vision launched in 2015, bringing substantial improvements in connectivity. Locals celebrated, noting the dramatic shift in their daily lives, as trips that once required boats now take mere minutes by road. Such developments resonate as a testament to Kumar's commitment to Bihar's comprehensive growth.

