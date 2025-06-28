Tragic Rajasthan Crash Claims Four Lives of Pilgrims from Haryana

In a heart-wrenching accident, a vehicle crash in Rajasthan's Dausa claimed the lives of four individuals from the same family. The ill-fated car, which collided with a stationary truck, was en route to Mehandipur Balaji, a popular pilgrimage destination.

The victims, identified as Deepanshu, Sakshi, Pramila, and Rajbala, resided in Rohtak, Haryana. The tragic incident occurred near the Collectorate junction on National Highway 21. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma and law enforcement officials rushed to the scene, but the victims succumbed to their injuries at Dausa District Hospital.

The collision led to significant traffic delays, eventually cleared by crane operations to remove the wreckage. As investigations continue, authorities hold the damaged vehicles at Sadar police station. Relatives arrived to retrieve the bodies, grappling with the devastating loss of family members on a spiritual journey.

