Tragic Rajasthan Crash Claims Four Lives of Pilgrims from Haryana

A devastating car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Dausa resulted in the death of four family members from Haryana, en route to Mehandipur Balaji for a pilgrimage. The accident, which caused a significant traffic jam, is under investigation by local authorities for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching accident, a vehicle crash in Rajasthan's Dausa claimed the lives of four individuals from the same family. The ill-fated car, which collided with a stationary truck, was en route to Mehandipur Balaji, a popular pilgrimage destination.

The victims, identified as Deepanshu, Sakshi, Pramila, and Rajbala, resided in Rohtak, Haryana. The tragic incident occurred near the Collectorate junction on National Highway 21. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma and law enforcement officials rushed to the scene, but the victims succumbed to their injuries at Dausa District Hospital.

The collision led to significant traffic delays, eventually cleared by crane operations to remove the wreckage. As investigations continue, authorities hold the damaged vehicles at Sadar police station. Relatives arrived to retrieve the bodies, grappling with the devastating loss of family members on a spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

