India Achieves Significant Decline in Zero-Dose Children, Sets Global Immunization Benchmark

India has made remarkable strides in reducing the percentage of zero-dose children—those who have not received any vaccinations—from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These advancements underscore the country's commitment to expanding vaccination efforts and have been hailed by global entities such as the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation.

As immunization rates climb, the impact is visibly reflected in decreased child and maternal mortality rates. The Maternal Mortality Ratio in India dropped significantly, mirroring an 86% decline in global statistics. The expansion of India's Universal Immunization Programme to encompass 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, backed by strategic vaccinations campaigns, plays a pivotal role in these achievements.

Technology and community outreach have been integral in this success story. The digital U-WIN platform ensures efficient tracking of immunization status. Public awareness initiatives, ranging from mass media to neighborhood engagements, strive to dispel vaccine hesitancy and educate communities. Such comprehensive strategies are setting benchmarks for global immunization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)