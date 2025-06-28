Bihar Politics Clash: Samrat Chaudhary's Critique of Lalu Prasad Yadav
Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary criticized RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for the state's stagnant progress under his 15-year rule. Highlighting economic decline and corruption, including the fodder scam, Chaudhary praised current CM Nitish Kumar for fostering development in Bihar ahead of upcoming assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, has launched a scathing criticism of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 15-year tenure, accusing the RJD leader of failing to advance the state's development. Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary, a senior BJP figure, derided Lalu's 'social justice' as nepotistic, arguing that it led to dynastic politics rather than progress.
Chaudhary noted that despite significant opportunities, Lalu's terms in office—split between him and his 'puppet' successor, Rabri Devi—saw little economic growth, with Bihar's GDP growth averaging just 2.9% from 2001-2005. He claimed this period was marked by stagnation, widespread corruption like the fodder scam, and a systemic governance breakdown.
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP and NDA are emphasizing Nitish Kumar's positive impact on the state as a counterpoint to Lalu's record, highlighting infrastructure gaps, migration issues, and RJD's supposed neglect. Chaudhary, converting personal political grievances into public discourse, stressed that Nitish's enduring influence distinguishes him from his predecessor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Patna High Court Quashes Case Against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Anthem Incident
Nitish Kumar Unveils Cutting-Edge Mihapur-Punpun Road Project
Tejashwi Yadav Rules Out Future with Nitish Kumar: 'A Mistake Can't Be Forgiven Twice'
Bihar's Election Battle: NDA's Fierce Stand Behind Nitish Kumar
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Amidst Bihar Law and Order Crisis