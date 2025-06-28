India's First Astronaut to ISS: Captain Shukla Marks Historic Journey
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history by becoming the first Indian to reach the ISS, celebrated by Prime Minister Modi. Shukla shared Indian cuisine with international astronauts and expressed pride in hoisting the Tricolour in space. His journey symbolizes India's aspirations and commitment to space exploration.
In a historic achievement for India's space program, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS). Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Shukla for this monumental feat, emphasizing the astronaut's close connection to Indian hearts despite being far from home.
Modi's interaction with Shukla was filled with national pride, as he lauded the Group Captain's role in elevating the country's presence in space exploration. During the exchange, the Prime Minister inquired about Shukla's experiences aboard the ISS and asked if he shared India's iconic gajar ka halwa with international colleagues.
Shukla, part of the Axiom 4 mission that launched on June 26, brought a taste of India to space, sharing traditional sweets with astronauts from other nations. Following his arrival at the ISS, Shukla reflected on the 'magical' launch and expressed gratitude for the mission team and the collective effort behind this success. The Axiom 4 mission underscores India's growing capabilities and aspirations in global space endeavors.
