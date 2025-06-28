Green Tribute: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Drives Environmental Awareness

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, alongside his mother Bishna Devi, launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling on Saturday. His son Diwakar also participated, reinforcing the initiative's call for individuals to plant a tree in their mother's honor as part of a broader environmental conservation effort.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the dual importance of honoring mothers and preserving nature, stating, "Mother is the first guru of life, and the environment gives us life. It is our duty to serve both mother and nature." He urged Uttarakhand residents to join the movement by planting in memory of their mothers and ensuring personal care for the growth of these trees.

In line with previous efforts, CM Dhami planted a Sita Ashoka sapling at his residence on World Environment Day, advocating for public involvement in this sacred cause. The campaign, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to establish an emotional connection to spur active participation in protecting the environment while honoring maternal ties.

