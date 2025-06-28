Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath Honors Traders on Bhamashah's Birth Anniversary

On Bhamashah's birth anniversary, CM Yogi Adityanath recognized prominent traders in Lucknow for their economic contributions. The event highlighted Bhamashah's legacy, urged annual 'Traders' Welfare Day' observance, and criticized opposition politics. A tribute exhibition was also opened, celebrating the historical philanthropist's work.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the legendary philanthropist Bhamashah on his birth anniversary, honoring traders who have considerably bolstered the state's economy by consistently contributing high revenue taxes. The Bhamashah Samman was conferred upon key business figures to acknowledge their significant fiscal role.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the vital role of the business community in the state's prosperity, advocating for similar recognition across the nation. He noted the introduction of a safety net for traders registered under GST, offering up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of mishap, under the protection of the National Traders Welfare Board.

Highlighting Bhamashah's life and contributions, an exhibition was inaugurated and CM Yogi expressed the need to commemorate 'Traders' Welfare Day' on June 29 annually. Criticizing political opposition, he urged unity over division, denouncing tactics that exploit social rifts for political ends.

