Tamil Nadu's Visionary Campaign: A New Model for National Governance

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the 'Tamil Nadu Model' campaign aiming to position the state as a benchmark for governance and development. The initiative seeks to uphold Tamil identity and unity amid accusations against BJP-AIADMK of divisive tactics. The campaign will involve extensive grassroots outreach starting July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief M.K.Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to set Tamil Nadu as a national exemplar, Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin held a video conference on Friday with senior party leaders and district functionaries to unveil the 'Tamil Nadu Model'. This campaign aims to elevate the state's stature in governance, cultural preservation, and development.

Pivotal figures from DMK, including Durai Murugan and Sekar Babu, participated in the meeting, as Stalin emphasized reaching out to every household from July 1. 'This initiative transcends party lines, becoming a people's movement to uphold Tamil Nadu's dignity and developmental rights,' he declared, urging cadres for collective action.

Addressing recent political tensions, Stalin accused the BJP-AIADMK alliance of sowing division within the state through 'fake spirituality' and accused them of endangering the social harmony of Tamil Nadu. He firmly stated that such divisive tactics would not dismantle the state's longstanding unity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

