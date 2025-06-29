Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Spiritual Sojourn and Development Pledge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta embarked on a spiritual journey to Uttar Pradesh's renowned Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Saturday, where she prayed for the prosperity of both Delhi and the nation at large. Gupta expressed her hopes for a thriving 'Viksit Delhi' and 'Viksit Bharat,' emphasizing her commitment to serving the capital to her fullest capacity.

Participating in the revered Govardhan Parikrama, a 21-kilometre pilgrimage, CM Gupta visited Mathura district and expressed her excitement at returning to these sacred grounds for the first time since assuming office. The Chief Minister shared her dedication to environmental protection, announcing significant measures to prevent yamuna pollution by responsibly managing cow dung and setting up CNG bio projects in Delhi's dairy colonies.

Beyond religious observances, Chief Minister Gupta engaged in a mock Parliament session organised by BJP's Mahila Morcha, delving into India's Emergency era. She underscored the importance of remembering this historical ordeal, reminding attendees of the necessity to uphold unity to avert such crises in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)