BJP's Majumdar Challenges TMC Over Kolkata Law College Gangrape Allegations

Following a dramatic standoff at Lal Bazaar police headquarters, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, accusing it of negligence. 'When the police sleep, someone has to wake up,' said Majumdar, arrested during a protest against the alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College.

The detainment occurred amid the BJP's statewide demonstrations demanding justice for the victim and lambasting Mamata Banerjee's administration for its supposed failure to ensure women's safety. Majumdar, backed by 32 party workers, notably rejected a bail bond offer, opting to remain in police custody to highlight his cause.

Majumdar's determination to expose the Trinamool Congress's alleged wrongdoings remains unwavering. He pledged, 'If I have to get arrested 1,000 times for West Bengal, I am ready.' The incident has intensified calls for Banerjee's resignation, with BJP leaders alleging connections between the accused and top TMC figures.

Protests erupted across the state, with multiple political parties demanding justice for the 24-year-old law student reportedly gangraped by three men, including a college alumnus. The National Commission for Women has urged a swift investigation as BJP forms a committee to probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)