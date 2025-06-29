Left Menu

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pedals for Fit India in Nationwide Cycling Campaign

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined hundreds in Bhavnagar for the 'Sunday On Cycle' event, promoting the Fit India campaign. Organised nationwide in 6,000 locations, the initiative involves cleanliness workers and aims to inspire fitness through cycling, with participation expanding from 500 to 3.75 lakh since last December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:36 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pedals for Fit India in Nationwide Cycling Campaign
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in the 'Sunday On Cycle' program in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, biking alongside hundreds to push forward the Fit India campaign. Spanning 6,000 locations nationwide, the initiative includes cleanliness 'warriors and workers,' underlining their hard work, as emphasized by the union minister.

Mandaviya, addressing ANI during the event, highlighted how the 'Sunday on Cycle' program has grown into a national movement. Previously launched with just 500 cyclists, it now sees participation soaring to 3.75 lakh across 10,500 locations. Visuals showed the minister rallying locals to embrace cycling as the first step in their fitness journeys.

The program engages more than cleanliness workers; it invites communities nationwide to engage in fitness activities. Mandaviya noted the commitment of India's frontline hygiene warriors, who are central to the upcoming sessions of Fit India Sundays. The initiative thrives across India, from Karnataka's Chitradurga to Maharashtra's Pandharpur, showcasing a collective drive for health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025