Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pedals for Fit India in Nationwide Cycling Campaign

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in the 'Sunday On Cycle' program in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, biking alongside hundreds to push forward the Fit India campaign. Spanning 6,000 locations nationwide, the initiative includes cleanliness 'warriors and workers,' underlining their hard work, as emphasized by the union minister.

Mandaviya, addressing ANI during the event, highlighted how the 'Sunday on Cycle' program has grown into a national movement. Previously launched with just 500 cyclists, it now sees participation soaring to 3.75 lakh across 10,500 locations. Visuals showed the minister rallying locals to embrace cycling as the first step in their fitness journeys.

The program engages more than cleanliness workers; it invites communities nationwide to engage in fitness activities. Mandaviya noted the commitment of India's frontline hygiene warriors, who are central to the upcoming sessions of Fit India Sundays. The initiative thrives across India, from Karnataka's Chitradurga to Maharashtra's Pandharpur, showcasing a collective drive for health.

