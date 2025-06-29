NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project

NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, has successfully commissioned its 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II). The milestone was achieved following the operationalisation of the final 120 MW capacity.

The project, located in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, is now commercially operational as of June 29. This expansion underscores NTPC's commitment to bolstering its renewable energy portfolio.

Recognized as a key player in the energy sector, NTPC's latest development signals a steady advancement in sustainable energy initiatives, aligning with global energy transition trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)