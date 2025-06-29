Left Menu

Odisha's Rath Yatra Tragedy: Officials Suspended as Stampede Claims Lives

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede during Odisha's Jagannath Rath Yatra, three people died, leading to the suspension of DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi for negligence. Chief Minister Majhi promised strict action, financial aid to affected families, and an investigation to prevent future occurrences.

Distraught people outside post-mortem centre in Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative shakeup, Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended for negligence following a tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, where three devotees lost their lives.

The Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressing profound sorrow over the incident, has announced a financial aid package of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. He has also commissioned a detailed administrative inquiry led by the Development Commissioner.

Acknowledging the Rath Yatra as a cherished event, the Chief Minister has promised that such mishaps will not be tolerated, ensuring future safety. An apology was issued on social media, with Majhi seeking forgiveness from devotees and assurance of accountability through pending investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

