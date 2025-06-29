Tuvaluans Seek Climate Refuge: The Quest for a New Beginning in Australia

In an unprecedented move, over one-third of Tuvalu's population is seeking refuge in Australia as climate change threatens their island home. Official numbers reveal more than 4,000 Tuvaluans have applied for a new climate visa as their nation faces imminent submersion under rising seas.

Tuvalu's ambassador to the United Nations, Tapugao Falefou, expressed surprise at the high volume of applications. He noted that his small community is keenly watching to see who will become the first of the climate migrants. The tiny Pacific nation, with a population of 11,000 spread across nine atolls, is at extreme risk from climate change.

Since Australia opened applications for the visa this month, 1,124 primary applicants registered, accompanied by family members. These visas are part of a climate and security treaty, allowing Tuvaluans to live, work, and study in Australia, ensuring they have access to health and education benefits just like Australian citizens.

