Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami Allegations: Kerala BJP's Take on Nilambur By-Election

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar attributes the UDF's Nilambur by-election victory to alleged support from Jamaat-e-Islami, an 'anti-national' organization. The CPI(M) accuses the UDF of divisive politics, as Congress celebrates a significant electoral win against CPM. The by-election follows the resignation of LDF member PV Anvar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:31 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami Allegations: Kerala BJP's Take on Nilambur By-Election
Kerala State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political atmosphere, Kerala's BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has openly accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of securing the Nilambur Assembly by-election victory with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami. Chandrasekhar labeled the organization as 'illegal, anti-national, and anti-constitutional,' suggesting that the victory was neither of the Congress party nor the UDF, but of Jamaat-e-Islami instead.

Amidst these claims, the UDF candidate, Aryadan Shoukath of Congress, cinched a substantial victory with a margin of 11,077 votes against LDF's M Swaraj of CPI(M). As CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan alleged divisive politics by UDF, he highlighted their alliance with what he termed as a 'radical Islamist' front, prompting a wider debate about political alliances and their impact on the electorate.

The contest for Nilambur arose after the resignation of LDF independent PV Anvar, who joined the TMC. Notably, Congress's official stance post-victory emphasized growing public dissent against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Their celebration of successive wins was a direct challenge to the state's administration as they claimed rising anti-incumbency sentiments.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025