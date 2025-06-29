Jamaat-e-Islami Allegations: Kerala BJP's Take on Nilambur By-Election

In a charged political atmosphere, Kerala's BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has openly accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of securing the Nilambur Assembly by-election victory with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami. Chandrasekhar labeled the organization as 'illegal, anti-national, and anti-constitutional,' suggesting that the victory was neither of the Congress party nor the UDF, but of Jamaat-e-Islami instead.

Amidst these claims, the UDF candidate, Aryadan Shoukath of Congress, cinched a substantial victory with a margin of 11,077 votes against LDF's M Swaraj of CPI(M). As CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan alleged divisive politics by UDF, he highlighted their alliance with what he termed as a 'radical Islamist' front, prompting a wider debate about political alliances and their impact on the electorate.

The contest for Nilambur arose after the resignation of LDF independent PV Anvar, who joined the TMC. Notably, Congress's official stance post-victory emphasized growing public dissent against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Their celebration of successive wins was a direct challenge to the state's administration as they claimed rising anti-incumbency sentiments.