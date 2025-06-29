Jamaat-e-Islami Allegations: Kerala BJP's Take on Nilambur By-Election
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar attributes the UDF's Nilambur by-election victory to alleged support from Jamaat-e-Islami, an 'anti-national' organization. The CPI(M) accuses the UDF of divisive politics, as Congress celebrates a significant electoral win against CPM. The by-election follows the resignation of LDF member PV Anvar.
- Country:
- India
In a charged political atmosphere, Kerala's BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has openly accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of securing the Nilambur Assembly by-election victory with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami. Chandrasekhar labeled the organization as 'illegal, anti-national, and anti-constitutional,' suggesting that the victory was neither of the Congress party nor the UDF, but of Jamaat-e-Islami instead.
Amidst these claims, the UDF candidate, Aryadan Shoukath of Congress, cinched a substantial victory with a margin of 11,077 votes against LDF's M Swaraj of CPI(M). As CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan alleged divisive politics by UDF, he highlighted their alliance with what he termed as a 'radical Islamist' front, prompting a wider debate about political alliances and their impact on the electorate.
The contest for Nilambur arose after the resignation of LDF independent PV Anvar, who joined the TMC. Notably, Congress's official stance post-victory emphasized growing public dissent against the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Their celebration of successive wins was a direct challenge to the state's administration as they claimed rising anti-incumbency sentiments.
ALSO READ
Senator Pushes for Congressional Control Over War Powers Amid Rising Tensions
BJP Accuses Congress of Betraying OBCs with Caste Count Manipulation
BJP Slams Congress for Alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in Nilambur Bypoll
Caste Census Controversy: Congress Questions BJP's Commitment
Caste Census Controversy: Congress Challenges Modi's Approach