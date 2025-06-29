Iran's Nuclear Resurgence: Unyielding Advances Despite Strikes
Rafael Grossi, head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, warns that Iran may produce enriched uranium in months despite U.S. and Israeli strikes. While efforts temporarily crippled Iran's nuclear capabilities, irreversible knowledge advances persist. Grossi also pointed out uncertainty about Iran's hidden stock of uranium.
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, revealed on Sunday that Iran could begin producing enriched uranium within months, sparking debate over the effectiveness of recent U.S. strikes. The strikes were aimed at dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities.
U.S. officials claimed the airstrikes destroyed crucial nuclear sites, yet President Donald Trump remains cautious, suggesting further military action if Iran escalates uranium enrichment. Israel also engaged in strikes, intending to prevent nuclear weapon development in Iran.
Grossi noted that while attacks on sites like Fordow and Natanz imposed setbacks, Iran's sophisticated nuclear knowledge cannot be undone, posing ongoing concerns for Western powers. The location of Iran's enriched uranium remains uncertain, fueling further speculation.
