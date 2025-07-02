Flood preparedness: Haryana CM Saini issues special instructions for Monsoon season

As North India is currently experiencing severe devastation due to ongoing heavy rain, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to ensure robust drainage arrangements across the state, according to an official statememt. Saini reviewed preparations for water drainage with Deputy Commissioners from all districts, emphasising the need for complete preparedness to tackle potential flooding issues.

He directed the concerned officials to collect data on pump sets available in the districts and ensure thorough cleaning of drains in all districts, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, and Kurukshetra, added the statement. The Chief Minister directed officials to verify the functionality of pump sets available with the Public Health Engineering Department and the Irrigation Department to facilitate efficient water drainage.

CM Saini also reviewed the preparations made across the state for water drainage in view of the monsoon. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to CM Arun Kumar Gupta, Home Secretary Sumita Mishra, and other senior officials of various departments were present during the meeting. Saini also ensure prompt redressal of complaints related to water drainage to prevent waterlogging and flooding.

Earlier, on June 29, 2025, and July 1, 2025, Haryana's Ambala and Charkhi Dadri had experienced issues of waterlogging after heavy rainfall, raising concerns about the authorities' preparedness ahead of the Monsoon season. Notably, several houses and roads have washed away due to a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

At least 51 people have lost their lives and 22 others are missing in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across the state during the ongoing monsoon season, according to the latest official data. Heavy monsoon rains have triggered widespread devastation in India's Himalayan states, particularly Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The relentless downpours have caused landslides, flash floods, and significant damage to infrastructure and buildings.

In Himachal Pradesh, more than 700 roads and important highways have been closed due to landslides. Additionally, widespread waterlogging has been reported in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rain is expected to persist in the region until the weekend.

India receives 80% of its annual rainfall during the monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. However, experts warn that climate change has made monsoon patterns more erratic, leading to increased frequency of flash floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events. (ANI)

