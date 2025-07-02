Delhi to trial run cloud seeding to combat smog menace

In a bid to tackle the city's worsening air pollution, Delhi's Environment Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa announced a trial run of artificial rain through cloud seeding, set to commence between late August and early September, with five tests planned to assess its efficacy against smog, particularly during Diwali and September. "We have been successful in securing permission for artificial rain through cloud seeding... We will run the trial between the end of August and the first week of September. We will conduct five trials to learn if it could be efficient against the smog that collects during Diwali or in September," he said.

On May 7, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday passed a historic decision to conduct cloud seeding, also known as artificial rain, in the national capital to mitigate pollution. Pollution has been a serious concern for the state for some time, and to help curb it, the cabinet has taken a significant step in partnership with IIT Kanpur, according to a member. The activity is planned to be conducted in the last week of May, after the cabinet has obtained all the necessary permissions from various departments and stakeholders.

The exercise will be conducted in partnership with IIT Kanpur, and their Aircraft, a Cessna, will be used for the purpose. The Delhi government plans to conduct five trials in the outer area of the national capital. The cost for one-time rain will account for 66 lakhs, and the operational cost will be 55 lakhs. The total cost for the entire trial plan can go up to 2 crores 55 lakhs.

The aim of the Delhi government is to mitigate pollution in the national capital to achieve its goal of a Viksit Delhi. Pollution remains a pressing concern in Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often reaching very poor levels. Although several projects have been undertaken in the past to address this issue, none have provided a lasting solution to Delhi's pollution problem. (ANI)

