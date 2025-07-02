Uttar Pradesh: Authorities tighten food safety rules in Hapur ahead of Kanwar Yatra

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur tightened food safety rules to ensure the hygiene of food shops during the Kanwar Yatra. The administration has made it mandatory for all shops along the yatra route to have proper licenses and clearly display the owner's original name. District Magistrate Hapur Abhishek Pandey said the guidelines follow Supreme Court directions and Food Safety Department rules, and enforcement will be carried out accordingly. Strict action will be taken against those who violate these rules.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Pandey said, "Supreme Court has given clear guidelines in this regard and the Food Safety Department also has very clear-cut guidelines on how the name of the proprietor should and should not be mentioned on such establishments. Action will be taken by following those guidelines and following the instructions of the Supreme Court." "The officers of the Food Safety Department have been instructed to keep moving on the mobile squad continuously. They have started their action right now so that adulterated or fake food items are not served to the public during Kanwar," Pandey said.

A shopkeeper, Kapil Tomar, who runs the restaurant, said that the restaurant is on Delhi Road and is purely vegetarian. "There will be no problem during the Kavad Yatra. Garlic and onion have been banned, the rate list has been made, and it is very good. There will be no problem," Tomar said.

Chicken shop owner Shahzad, who runs a biryani cart on Delhi Road, said he will close his shop on the 10th as the Kanwar Yatra begins. He explained that he closes his shop during the month of Sawan to respect the devotees. Shahzad also mentioned that flowers are showered on the Kanwariyas, showing respect for everyone's religion.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

