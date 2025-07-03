France's Nuclear Power Ambitions: Extending Lifespans Amidst Challenges

The French nuclear regulator, ASNR, has announced that EDF's 1300MW reactors might operate beyond their initial 40-year lifespan if certain safety upgrades are implemented. This decision requires EDF to align safety standards with the latest European Pressurised Reactor models.

ASNR will stipulate specific safety mandates during the reactors' four-decade assessments. Furthermore, EDF must furnish annual reports to track its adherence to these stipulations. This initiative impacts 20 out of the nation's 56 reactors, all of which are projected to hit their lifespan limits between now and 2040.

Amid project challenges and financial hurdles, France's nuclear expansion, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, targets an increase in nuclear output with extended operational life of existing reactors and the construction of six new facilities. In 2023, the state poured 10 billion euros into nationalizing EDF, where new CEO Bernard Fontana faces the task of securing funds by exploring potential asset sales and investments.

