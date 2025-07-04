Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mandi district

Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted the normal lives of the residents. Earlier, several houses were reported damaged and vehicles washed away due to a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall here. The state has been experiencing cloudbursts and heavy rain over the past 24 hours.

A local said, "Everything got washed away after a cloudburst. We are staying at our relatives' house." At least 37 people have died and Rs 400 crore worth of property was damaged as torrential rains disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than ₹400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services are disrupted.

"We have recorded over ₹400 crore in losses so far, as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely to be much higher," said DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, while speaking to the media on Wednesday. "Our primary focus at the moment is on search, rescue, and restoration. Detailed damage assessment will take time," he added. The worst-affected area remains Thunag subdivision of Mandi, where major restoration efforts are in progress.

"Roads are blocked, electricity and water supply have been hit, and vehicle movement has been severely impacted. Senior officials are stationed there. PWD engineers are overseeing road restoration, while the Director of Operations of the Electricity Board and the Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti are also present in Mandi," Rana said. As per the data available so far, 37 people have died due to rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon season. An additional 26 deaths have been reported due to road accidents during this period.

Highlighting the broader climate context, DC Rana said that the impact of changing climate and global warming has hit the hill state of Himachal Pradesh too. "These events are a consequence of global warming and climate change. Himachal is not untouched by these impacts." Rana said.

Across the state, 250 roads remain closed, more than 500 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-functional, and around 700 drinking water schemes have been affected. Besides the State Disaster Management Authority, local administration, police, Home Guards, SDRF, and central agencies, including the NDRF, are involved in coordinated response efforts.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, daily life has been thrown out of gear due to the downpour. School children are among those most affected. (ANI)

