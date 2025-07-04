I urge everyone to come and see Kashmir: Shivraj Chouhan in Valley

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to the general public to visit Jammu and Kashmir, the region recently hit by several terror killings.

''I want to tell my citizens that the people here are waiting to welcome with their hearts filled with love and warmth. So, come here without fear and set a new example of love and brotherhood.'' Chouhan said, according to a press statement.

The agriculture and rural development minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the sixth convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).

His appeal comes after a slump in tourism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were gunned down by terrorists.

''I have been in Srinagar since yesterday, and have been among the people continuously. The calmness of air, smell of the soil, the natural beauty and love shown by the people has won over my heart. This truly is the jewel crown of India and heaven on earth,'' he said. ''I also visited Dal Lake and took a shikara ride there. An emotional incident that touched my heart was when a shikara wala asked me 'Mama, ask the people to come here. Our hearts are filled with love for them,''' he said.

Chouhan said he held meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and discussed agriculture and rural development initiatives with him.

He said the Centre strives to make J-K a hub of horticulture and has to that end decided to set up a Rs 150 crore clean plant centre for apple, almond, and walnut.

''The farmers need good quality, disease-free plants and this centre will provide that. Subsidy will also be given to those who set up private nurseries. A tissue culture lab for saffron will moreover be established,'' he said. He said that under the PM Awaas Yojana, a survey of five lakh people has been done, and they will be given houses after verification.

Earlier, addressing students, he said, ''We are number five in the state universities rankings, and it is my belief that we will soon reach number one.'' The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he wants to see Kashmir's apple reaching every corner of the world.

''We have to make India the food basket of the world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)