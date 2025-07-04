Operation Sindoor was 'Masterly Stroke' to stop war at right time: Deputy Army Chief

Operation Sindoor was a carefully orchestrated military action that demonstrated India's resolve to stay ahead in the escalation ladder while preventing full-scale war, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said on Friday. Speaking at the 'New Age Military Technologies' event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Lt Gen Singh described the operation as a "masterly stroke that was played to stop the war at an appropriate time."

"War is easy to initiate, but it's very difficult to control," the senior military officer explained, emphasising the strategic thinking behind the operation's execution and conclusion. Lt Gen Singh revealed that extensive intelligence gathering preceded the operation, with both technological and human intelligence being deployed to identify potential targets. "A total of 21 targets were identified, out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage," he disclosed.

The final selection of targets remained fluid until the last moment. "It was only the final day or the final hour that the decision was taken that these nine targets would be engaged," Lt Gen Singh said, highlighting the dynamic nature of military planning. The operation was deliberately designed as a tri-services approach involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force to "send the right message that we indeed are an integrated force," he added.

The Deputy Army Chief outlined several critical lessons from the operation. "The strategic messaging by leadership was unambiguous. There is no scope of absorbing the pain the way we did a few years ago," Lt Gen Singh stated, indicating a shift in India's military doctrine toward more assertive responses. "An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it," he explained.

The operation relied heavily on intelligence gathering and real-time monitoring of targets, with decisions being made based on comprehensive data analysis. Lt Gen Singh emphasised the need for India to prepare for fifth-generation warfare, warning that future conflicts could involve "a computer nerd, maybe perhaps sitting in one part of the country and controlling the entire thing."

The senior officer highlighted the growing importance of drone technology in modern warfare, announcing that a drone framework would be released by September-October. "The requirement of drones in the military is massive," he noted. Addressing the drone industry, Lt Gen Singh called for increased investment in research and development, particularly in critical technologies where India still depends on imports.

"There are so many components that we still bank upon getting from outside. Secret technology, engines we are grappling with... we need to invest in these things," he said. The officer linked national security to economic growth, stating that a "$30 trillion economy is possible, in case industries play up, it is possible in case our Armed Forces provide the secure environment that is required for the nation to progress."

Lt Gen Singh expressed concerns about China's growing technological dominance and control over rare earth materials. "The US was a leader, now China is the lead. They are taking massive steps there," he observed. He particularly highlighted China's strategic use of rare earth resources, calling them "the new gold" and warning about China's near-monopoly in this critical sector.

The Deputy Army Chief also referenced reports about China attempting to restrict expertise transfer to India in sectors like iPhone manufacturing, indicating broader economic-security linkages. Looking ahead, Lt Gen Singh emphasised the urgent need for enhanced air defence capabilities. "We have to be prepared for more and more air defence, more and more counter rocket artillery, a drone sort of system has to be prepared for, which we have to move very, very fast," he concluded. (ANI)

