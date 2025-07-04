Quality of urban governance key to ease of living: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh addressed the valedictory session of the National Level Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in Manesar, Haryana on Friday. In his remarks, Deputy Chairman RS Harivansh touched upon the importance of civic governance in improving the quality of life and highlighted the broader objective of 'Ease of Living' set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Harivansh also lauded the innovative efforts of various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in addressing several local challenges through the use of technology and the efficient utilisation of available resources. "Since 2014, alongside the emphasis on Ease of Doing Business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also worked towards Ease of Living. In this regard, the role of Urban Local bodies is even more important," he added. Addressing various demands for civic amenities, providing easy access to essential services through digitisation, and building capacity in solid waste management are some steps where urban local bodies have a key role to play.

He urged the heads of various urban bodies to make their governance more participatory by maintaining transparency in budget allocations and measuring their outcomes. In the past, there have been recommendations to improve the accounting and auditing standards of ULBs. In his remarks, Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh spoke about the need for state governments to decentralise and empower local bodies to ensure the 73rd and 74th amendments to the constitution are implemented in letter and spirit.

He said, "Many states have not fully taken the recommendations of the State Finance Commissions to empower local bodies financially and administratively. It is the urban schemes planned by the Union Government and the efforts of the Union Finance Commission that have supported the implementation of key projects at the city level." As cities increase their contribution to GDP, he urged the elected representatives of various cities to focus on preparing for future challenges. "With the increase in economic activities in urban areas, our emissions will rise too. Therefore, addressing the concerns arising out of climate change and implementing sustainable practices in our urban areas are also important," he said.

In his concluding remarks, Harivansh stated that the governance of urban areas will be crucial in achieving the nation's goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. In this regard, governance should be more inclusive and participatory to make it a people's movement. The two-day programme held in Manesar was also addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini. The conference included presentations from various cities displaying best practices in different segments of civic governance. (ANI)

