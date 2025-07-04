Over 20,000 devotees conclude pilgrimage to Amarnath: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that over 20,000 devotees coming from different parts of the country have already finished their pilgrimage to Amarnath in the Ganderbal district. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming the devotees with "open hearts". LG Sinha apprised the reporters about the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Shrine Board in expanding their services for devotees.

"More than 20,000 devotees had 'darshan' of Baba Amarnath so far. They are coming from different parts of the country. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are welcoming them with an open heart. J-K administration, the government and the Shrine board have expanded their services to the people, and ONGC, under their CSR initiative, has built Yatri Niwas to help the devotees," Sinha told reporters here. LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Yatri Niwas in Baltal, Ganderbal district, and flagged off around 6,000 devotees for the Amarnath Yatra, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage.

"For the past two days, an unprecedented spiritual celebration has begun in Jammu and Kashmir. With the start of the Baba Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a new energy...A huge crowd of devotees from across the country and abroad has thronged for this pilgrimage. On the morning of July 2, I had the privilege of flagging off around 6,000 devotees... I feel blessed to dedicate this pilgrim accommodation to the devotees of Baba," Sinha said while addressing the gathering here. He also inaugurated the Disaster Management Complex at Baltal.

On Wednesday, Sinha paid obeisance at Daati Maa Dev Sthan in the border village of Changiya, in the Arnia area of the Jammu region. Upon his visit, LG Sinha reiterated the Government of India's commitment to the inclusive development of the border area.

"The sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan will be brought to the religious tourism map," the LG said, adding, "I also pray to Mata Daati for a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji." This came after he flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, amidst multi-tier security.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha lauded the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board for making excellent facilities for the Yatra. "Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have also maintained tight security. Devotees from all over the country are here. The enthusiasm is very high. The devotees of Bholenath have neglected all the terror attacks and have reached in huge numbers. I am hopeful that this year's Yatra would be even better than the previous ones," he said. (ANI)

