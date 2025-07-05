Left Menu

Power restored to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclearplant in Ukraine, management says

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 00:22 IST
Power has been restored to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the plant's Russia-installed management said.

A statement said the external high-voltage line to the plant, cut off earlier in the day, was now working again. It said there had been no disruptions to operations at the plant, Europe's largest, whose six reactors produce no electricity.

