Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collapse in Jharkhand Coal Mine

A portion of a coal mine in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district collapsed during what police termed as 'illegal' mining practices, resulting in one confirmed death and fears that others remain trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident took place in the Karma area during the early hours. In response, an administrative team has been promptly dispatched to conduct relief and rescue operations, according to authorities on the scene.

Kuju Police Outpost's Ashutosh Kumar Singh reported the recovery of one body and indicated ongoing efforts as more individuals are suspected of being trapped. Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz mentioned that investigators are on-site to ascertain the details and ramifications of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)