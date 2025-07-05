NIA Cracks Down on 'US Donkey Route' Trafficking Network

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has captured two key operatives involved in the notorious 'US Donkey Route' human trafficking network. The arrests occurred following a series of coordinated raids at various locations in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, the agency confirmed on Saturday.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Sunny alias Sunny Donker and Shubham Sandhal alias Deep Hundi, were key associates of Gagandeep Singh, who had earlier been detained in March. While Sunny hailed from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, Shubham is a native of Ropar in Punjab, currently residing in Delhi's Peeragarhi.

According to NIA's statement, Gagandeep Singh charged staggering fees promising valid US visas, yet sent victims on perilous journeys through countries like Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. The investigation continues to expose the expansive and intricate operations of this illegal trafficking syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)