Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: A Routine Exercise or Political Firestorm?

Union Minister Chirag Paswan addressed concerns surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, urging that the process should not be viewed through a partisan lens. Paswan emphasized that the revision is vital to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of voter data.

Paswan pointed out that errors in voter registration, such as names of deceased individuals or non-local residents appearing on rolls, have been common. He assured that efforts are underway to simplify the process and support is available for those facing difficulties during this revision period.

Bihar's SIR exercise, ahead of the state's assembly elections, is proceeding smoothly. Booth Level Officers have completed the first round of visits to roughly 1.5 crore households, with substantial compliance in form distribution and active participation from political parties, demonstrating a comprehensive effort to update electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)