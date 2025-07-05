Left Menu

AIADMK's Unity Call: Palaniswami Aims to Unseat DMK

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami urges unity among like-minded parties to defeat Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. Launching his campaign with 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom', he aims for AIADMK's victory in 2026. Despite actor Vijay's solo run, Palaniswami eyes possible alliances to challenge the DMK's rule.

Updated: 05-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:13 IST
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed rallying cry, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for unifying like-minded parties to challenge the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to media after introducing the election campaign logo 'Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom', he emphasized the need for collective support, declaring any anti-DMK alliance welcomed.

Even with actor Vijay's new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party choosing to eschew partnerships, Palaniswami affirmed AIADMK's willingness to cooperate with any opposition to DMK, underscoring the party's strategic commitment despite potential snubs. Highlighting the normalcy of political rivalry, he remarked on Vijay's decision to contest independently, acknowledging such moves as part of party-building dynamics.

With confidence, Palaniswami expressed optimism about AIADMK's path to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Launching from Coimbatore, the campaign promises scrutiny of the DMK's 'Stalin Model,' seeking to capitalize on what he described as the government's flaws. Deputy General Secretary K. P. Munusamy's campaign song release further aims to energize AIADMK supporters ahead of the election surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

