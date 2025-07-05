Himachal Apple Growers Hail MIP Hike, Urge Ground Implementation
Himachal Pradesh apple farmers have praised the Indian government's decision to raise the Minimum Import Price for apples. However, concerns about enforcement remain, given past issues with cheaper imports. Farmers warn that effectiveness relies on strict implementation and express concerns over potential changes in import duties.
Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have expressed approval of the Indian government's recent decision to increase the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for apples from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg. This move aims to protect domestic farmers from lower-cost imports, particularly from Iran and Turkey.
However, farmer leaders, including Harish Chauhan, have raised concerns about the actual enforcement of the new MIP. Chauhan noted past failures in implementing similar measures, such as when Iranian and Turkish apples were imported below the set MIP.
The Sanyukt Kisan Manch has called for robust monitoring to ensure compliance with the policy. The group is also cautious about upcoming tariff policies that may waive import duties, emphasizing that a duty of 50% is crucial for the MIP's success.
