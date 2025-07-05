Outcry in Bihar: Gopal Khemka's Murder Sparks Concern Over Law and Order

The murder of businessman Gopal Khemka has provoked significant concern about safety and law order in Bihar. Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized that incidents of such gravity in urban regions are particularly alarming and has pledged to not avoid questions on the matter. He confirmed active communication with the government and local authorities as the investigation unfolds.

The severity of the situation was echoed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, who criticized the current state government's management of crime, suggesting an era of 'Jungle Raj' due to a surge in businessman murders. Yadav pointed out the proximity of Khemka's murder scene to a police station as an indicator of deteriorating safety conditions.

Calls for accountability have intensified, with RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari branding Bihar as lawless and demanding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation. In response, the Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate Khemka's murder, underlining the urgency of tackling the escalating crime wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)