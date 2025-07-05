Akhilesh Yadav Slams JPNIC Transfer: A Betrayal of Socialist Legacy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong opposition against the transfer of the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Yadav denounced the decision as an affront to the memory of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan, expressing profound disappointment.

Yadav reminisced about his connection to JPNIC, recalling a visit during its dormant years. He noted, "We, along with Chaudhary sahab, are particularly disheartened as founding members of the JPNIC Society." Reflecting on an incident from the past, he critiqued the BJP, saying, "I once visited when it was unused; carrying a water bottle led to the suspension of a guard, yet the BJP blamed us for the bottle incident."

Criticizing the building's transfer, Yadav queried the LDA's role, stating, "LDA isn't for constructing significant buildings but commercial fish markets." Committed to preserving JPNIC, he added, "If they intend to sell JPNIC, we socialists will buy it." Yadav challenged the BJP's standing in Bihar, questioning their campaign credibility due to JP's enduring legacy. As he inaugurated a new party office, he remarked that during Bihar elections, some parties deviate public attention by opposing reservation, Constitution, socialism, and secularism while allegedly abandoning their foundational principles.

