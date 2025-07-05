Piyush Goyal Rebuts Rahul Gandhi: India's Resilient Trade Stance Explained

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critical remarks regarding India's trade negotiations with the United States. Goyal asserted that Gandhi's persistent negativity, along with that of his party colleagues, has eroded their credibility with the public.

Criticizing the Congress party's failure to offer a constructive development agenda, Goyal emphasized that India conducts trade discussions with a focus on national interests. He highlighted India's newfound confidence and competitiveness on the global stage, contrasting with past negotiation practices under the UPA rule.

Goyal clarified that India will only engage in trade agreements, such as the proposed US Bilateral Trade Agreement, when they serve national interests and offer mutual benefits. He underscored India's principled approach to ongoing discussions with nations worldwide, stressing that deals are reached only when favorable and well-negotiated.