Tragic Loss in Udaipur: Anganwadi Worker's Death Sparks Investigation

In Udaipur, a 55-year-old Anganwadi worker, Anjubala Dalal, allegedly died by suicide after blaming health department officials for mental harassment. She recorded a video before consuming poison. Her tragic death, reported to police and currently under investigation, has drawn attention from the local community and politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 55-year-old Anganwadi worker in Udaipur has died by suicide, police reported on Saturday. Anjubala Dalal accused health department officials of mental harassment in a video recorded before her death.

On Friday night, Dalal consumed poison near the Hanuman temple at Delhi Gate in the Dhanmandi area. She contacted her son post-ingestion to inform him, prompting her family to quickly respond and transport her to the district hospital. Sadly, doctors declared her dead on arrival, said Dhanmandi Station House Officer Ravindra Singh.

The police have launched an investigation into Dalal's allegations. A complaint filed by her son, Anmol Dalal, has resulted in a registered case. Local MLA Tarachand Jain visited the grieving family at the hospital on Friday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

