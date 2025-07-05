Tragic Loss in Udaipur: Anganwadi Worker's Death Sparks Investigation

A 55-year-old Anganwadi worker in Udaipur has died by suicide, police reported on Saturday. Anjubala Dalal accused health department officials of mental harassment in a video recorded before her death.

On Friday night, Dalal consumed poison near the Hanuman temple at Delhi Gate in the Dhanmandi area. She contacted her son post-ingestion to inform him, prompting her family to quickly respond and transport her to the district hospital. Sadly, doctors declared her dead on arrival, said Dhanmandi Station House Officer Ravindra Singh.

The police have launched an investigation into Dalal's allegations. A complaint filed by her son, Anmol Dalal, has resulted in a registered case. Local MLA Tarachand Jain visited the grieving family at the hospital on Friday night.

