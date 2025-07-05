Telangana BJP Chief Accuses Congress of Misleading Nation on Constitutional Changes

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has accused the Congress party of deceiving the Indian public by suggesting that the BJP-led central government aims to alter the Constitution. Rao lambasted the Congress, branding it the 'All India Cheating Congress'.

He pointed out that the words 'secular' and 'socialist' were only incorporated into the Constitution following the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency period, which he described as a dark chapter in India's democratic history.

Rao emphasized that despite successive BJP governments, there have been no attempts to remove these terms from the Constitution. This backlash comes amid a wider political dispute, with RSS General Secretary raising concerns over their inclusion, which prompted a challenge from Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)