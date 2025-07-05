Left Menu

Divine Journey: Puri's Bahuda Yatra Lights Up with Devotion and Culture

Puri's Bahuda Yatra, a vibrant and spiritual event, sees the return of Lord Jagannath's chariots to their main temple. Amid cultural celebrations, devotees throng the streets to witness the grand event unfold. Security is heightened for the safe conduct of this revered festival, uniting spirituality with cultural spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:56 IST
Bahuda Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The coastal town of Puri, known for its deep-rooted spirituality, recently hosted the grand 'Bahuda Yatra.' The festival witnessed the ceremonial return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Shri Jagannath Temple from the Shri Gundicha Temple, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event.

Ahead of the scheduled time, chariots were pulled to the echoes of 'Jai Jagannath' on bustling streets. The rituals started earlier than planned, showcasing devotion and meticulous preparation by the Sevayats in placing the sibling deities on their chariots.

Mystical rites adorned the return journey, as rituals like 'Chhera Pahanra' performed by Puri's titular king added splendour to the event. Enhanced security included 10,000 police personnel ensuring smooth execution as devotees rejoiced, making the event both a spiritual and cultural spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

