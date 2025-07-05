Divine Journey: Puri's Bahuda Yatra Lights Up with Devotion and Culture

The coastal town of Puri, known for its deep-rooted spirituality, recently hosted the grand 'Bahuda Yatra.' The festival witnessed the ceremonial return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Shri Jagannath Temple from the Shri Gundicha Temple, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event.

Ahead of the scheduled time, chariots were pulled to the echoes of 'Jai Jagannath' on bustling streets. The rituals started earlier than planned, showcasing devotion and meticulous preparation by the Sevayats in placing the sibling deities on their chariots.

Mystical rites adorned the return journey, as rituals like 'Chhera Pahanra' performed by Puri's titular king added splendour to the event. Enhanced security included 10,000 police personnel ensuring smooth execution as devotees rejoiced, making the event both a spiritual and cultural spectacle.

