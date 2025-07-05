Left Menu

Bihar's Law and Order Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Murder

The murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has prompted an intensified investigation by Bihar's police, involving multiple teams and a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reaffirmed law and order as a top priority amidst criticisms from opposition leaders alleging state lawlessness.

Following the murder of Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman in Patna, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar confirmed that multiple investigative angles are being pursued with active involvement from police teams in Vaishali and Patna. Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and ongoing operations, including a raid in Beur Jail, to track leads.

DGP Vinay Kumar, speaking to ANI, highlighted that the investigation spans various dimensions with Vaishali police actively participating, especially given the previous murder of Khemka's son, Gunjan Khemka, in the same region in 2018. While reviewing CCTV footage revealing the assailant's retreat, Kumar added that the police acted swiftly upon receiving the incident report, and are probing any delays in information dissemination.

Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma acknowledged to ANI that insights from CCTV data and other intelligence are aiding the SIT, with raids continuing at Beur Jail as part of the investigation. Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened a review meeting with DGP Vinay Kumar and other officials to evaluate the state's law and order climate following Khemka's murder, emphasizing that criminal elements will be strictly dealt with under his administration.

In a social media post on platform X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, stating that criminals will be pursued relentlessly. He has mandated the police and administrative officials to expedite crime investigations and act decisively against offenders to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the government, asserting that numerous businessmen are being murdered, yet the situation is not labeled as 'Jungle Raj'. Highlighting a perceived inadequacy in law enforcement, Yadav noted the proximity of Khemka's murder to the local police station as indicative of broader issues.

Tejashwi Yadav further accused the government of media and perception management to mask the deteriorating law and order. RJD's Mrtiyunjay Tiwari denounced the administration for what he described as lawlessness under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded change in leadership for Bihar's betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

