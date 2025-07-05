Outcry in Bihar: Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Tensions

Following the shocking murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad expressed his sadness and stressed the need for immediate and stringent action against the perpetrators. Prasad revealed that he has communicated with senior police officials, including the SSP and District Magistrate, to ensure rapid justice through the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Bihar's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that multiple angles are being explored in the investigation, which involves police teams from Vaishali and Patna. The probe follows the 2018 murder of Khemka's son, raising concerns about potential links. CCTV footage is being analyzed to trace the suspects, and raids, including those in Beur Jail, are ongoing.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level review meeting, emphasizing that law and order remains the government's foremost priority. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state's crime situation, highlighting incidents involving businessmen and questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)