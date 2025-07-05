Left Menu

Outcry in Bihar: Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Tensions

The murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has prompted political leaders, including BJP's Ravishankar Prasad, to demand swift justice. An SIT has been formed to investigate, amid criticism from RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on the state's crime handling. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar emphasizes law and order as top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:56 IST
Outcry in Bihar: Businessman's Murder Sparks Political Tensions
BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the shocking murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad expressed his sadness and stressed the need for immediate and stringent action against the perpetrators. Prasad revealed that he has communicated with senior police officials, including the SSP and District Magistrate, to ensure rapid justice through the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Bihar's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that multiple angles are being explored in the investigation, which involves police teams from Vaishali and Patna. The probe follows the 2018 murder of Khemka's son, raising concerns about potential links. CCTV footage is being analyzed to trace the suspects, and raids, including those in Beur Jail, are ongoing.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level review meeting, emphasizing that law and order remains the government's foremost priority. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state's crime situation, highlighting incidents involving businessmen and questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025