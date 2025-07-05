Left Menu

Record Pilgrim Turnout Defies Terror Attack Fears at Amarnath Yatra

Despite concerns following a terrorist attack, the Amarnath Yatra has seen 26,000-27,000 pilgrims since July 2. Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited this turnout to robust security measures under Prime Minister Modi. Enhanced measures include medical camps and fortified routes assuring devotees of their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:55 IST
Record Pilgrim Turnout Defies Terror Attack Fears at Amarnath Yatra
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that approximately 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have journeyed to the Amarnath Yatra since the annual pilgrimage began on July 2. This turnout dispels fears that the Pahalgam terrorist attack would deter enthusiasm among devotees.

Minister Singh emphasized that this number reflects the government's successful security arrangements, instilling confidence amongst the public under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "There are no doubts about safety with PM Modi in charge," he asserted, noting the participation of both domestic and international pilgrims.

Security enhancements have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir, notably on the key Jammu-Srinagar Highway. The pilgrimage, traveling through Baltal and Pahalgam routes, also sees improved medical facilities like 17 medical camps, mini hospitals, and ambulance services across the Ramban district.

Despite last month's attack that tragically killed 26 people, a fresh group of devotees fervently started their pilgrimage on Saturday. Singh cited these preparations as affirmations of the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and success of the holy trek.

A veteran pilgrim from Punjab expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, reinforcing confidence in the measures taken by authorities to assure a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience. "This is my 14th journey, and the measures taken are commendable," he told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025