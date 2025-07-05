Record Pilgrim Turnout Defies Terror Attack Fears at Amarnath Yatra

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that approximately 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have journeyed to the Amarnath Yatra since the annual pilgrimage began on July 2. This turnout dispels fears that the Pahalgam terrorist attack would deter enthusiasm among devotees.

Minister Singh emphasized that this number reflects the government's successful security arrangements, instilling confidence amongst the public under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "There are no doubts about safety with PM Modi in charge," he asserted, noting the participation of both domestic and international pilgrims.

Security enhancements have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir, notably on the key Jammu-Srinagar Highway. The pilgrimage, traveling through Baltal and Pahalgam routes, also sees improved medical facilities like 17 medical camps, mini hospitals, and ambulance services across the Ramban district.

Despite last month's attack that tragically killed 26 people, a fresh group of devotees fervently started their pilgrimage on Saturday. Singh cited these preparations as affirmations of the government's dedication to ensuring the safety and success of the holy trek.

A veteran pilgrim from Punjab expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, reinforcing confidence in the measures taken by authorities to assure a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience. "This is my 14th journey, and the measures taken are commendable," he told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)