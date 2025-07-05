NIA Clarifies McLeodganj Search, Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday
The National Investigation Agency denied conducting raids related to Dalai Lama's security in McLeodganj. The search, part of a human trafficking investigation, coincides with Dalai Lama's 90th birthday festivities, where he emphasized compassion and peace.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has dismissed reports suggesting their recent McLeodganj operation was linked to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama or Khalistani terror financing. The agency clarified the search was part of a separate human trafficking investigation known as the 'US donkey route' case, according to an official statement.
The NIA's statement highlighted that there is no connection to the Dalai Lama or Khalistani activities, countering misinformation circulated by certain media outlets. Local police were informed and collaborated with NIA during the search, which was conducted parallelly with a similar operation in Delhi.
In the same statement, NIA announced the arrest of two individuals linked to the human trafficking operation. In a contrasting cultural backdrop, Dharamshala is alive with celebrations honoring the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. The revered leader, marking the occasion with a message of compassion and peace, emphasized the importance of altruism and harmony.
