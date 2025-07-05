Left Menu

BSF and Punjab Police Foil Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling in Tarn Taran

The BSF recovered 574 grams of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran district, along with a cross-border network dismantled by Punjab Police. Four individuals were arrested with 5 kg of heroin in their possession, linked to a Pakistani smuggler using drones to transport narcotics.

Picture of the recovered packet of Heroin in Tarn Taran, Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a search operation in Tarn Taran district's border area during the night of July 4-5, 2025, resulting in the recovery of approximately 574 grams of suspected heroin, officials announced on Saturday.

The substance, wrapped in yellow tape alongside illuminating sticks and an iron ring, was discovered in a farming field near Rajoke village.

In a related operation, Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar dismantled a cross-border narcotics network, arresting four suspects and seizing 5 kg of heroin. The detainees reportedly followed orders from a Pakistan-based smuggler deploying drones to deliver the drugs across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

