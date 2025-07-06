Decline in Laadli Yojana Beneficiaries Highlights Challenges in Empowering Delhi's Young Women
The number of beneficiaries under Delhi's Laadli Yojana has decreased by 60% over 15 years. Launched in 2008 to empower women and reduce gender inequality, the scheme's participation has dropped from 1.25 lakh in 2008-2009 to 53,000 in 2024-25, with reasons including school dropouts and lack of awareness.
- Country:
- India
Recent data reveals a sharp decline in the number of women benefiting from Delhi's Laadli Yojana, a scheme aimed at empowering young women and reducing gender inequality. Launched in 2008, participation has fallen dramatically, prompting concerns over its effectiveness and reach.
From an initial 1.25 lakh beneficiaries in 2008-2009, the number has plummeted to 53,000 in 2024-25, registering a 60% decrease. Officials attribute the decline to several factors, including a lack of awareness, school dropouts, and procedural complications.
The Delhi Women and Child Development Department reveals that as of January, around 1.86 lakh beneficiaries have not claimed their aid, with 1.66 lakh not renewing applications or leaving school. The scheme provides phased financial assistance, accessible when a girl turns 18, aiming to improve futures but facing significant engagement barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
