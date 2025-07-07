Left Menu

BJP Sets Stage for Future: Inaugurates Six District Offices, Boosting Health Services with New Recruits

The BJP inaugurated six district offices in Delhi and Haryana, with leaders emphasizing strengthening efforts under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Concurrently, Delhi distributed appointment letters to 1,400 nurses to bolster healthcare services. Chief ministers highlighted the party's vision for a developed India.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Sunday saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fortifying its presence in Delhi and Haryana with the virtual inauguration of six new district offices. The initiative was spearheaded by party president JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. At the forefront of the event was Haryana CM Saini, who lauded the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing robust confidence in the party's future.

CM Saini emphasized the unyielding resolve of the party faithful, asserting, "Under our leadership, we're poised for a decisive win in 2029." The launch included offices in key locations—Mehrauli, Najafgarh, and Outer Delhi in the capital, and Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, and Sirsa in Haryana, showcasing the BJP's strategic outreach efforts.

In tandem with these political maneuvers, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed appointment letters to 1,400 new nursing staff—a significant move aimed at restructuring Delhi's healthcare framework. "Our objective remains clear: to ensure no deficiencies in the healthcare infrastructure," stated CM Gupta, applauding the health department's substantial progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

