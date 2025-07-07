Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Ghaziabad Paper Factory

A significant fire erupted at a paper factory in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Firefighters promptly responded, containing the blaze with no casualties reported. Further updates are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:32 IST
Inferno Engulfs Ghaziabad Paper Factory
Visual of the fire at the paper factory (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intense blaze consumed a paper factory in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from firefighting units.

Photographic evidence reveals the structure enveloped in flames, with thick plumes of smoke billowing upward, as firefighters continue efforts to extinguish the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported at this time, though authorities are investigating further to understand the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025