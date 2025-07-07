Inferno Engulfs Ghaziabad Paper Factory

An intense blaze consumed a paper factory in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning, prompting a swift response from firefighting units.

Photographic evidence reveals the structure enveloped in flames, with thick plumes of smoke billowing upward, as firefighters continue efforts to extinguish the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported at this time, though authorities are investigating further to understand the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)