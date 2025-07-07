Left Menu

Momin's Fierce Critique of Congress: Tribal Welfare Takes Center Stage in Assam

Deputy Speaker Numal Momin accuses Congress of neglecting tribal welfare in Assam, citing past terrorism and political manipulation. In contrast, he praises the current BJP-led government for fostering prosperity and development. Upcoming 2026 elections are anticipated as a decisive response to Congress policies.

Updated: 07-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:33 IST
Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has unleashed a vehement critique of the Congress, accusing the party of historical neglect concerning the tribal population within the state. He claimed "terrorism and atrocities" were prevalent during Congress's time in power, specifically in areas like Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong.

Momin, a senior BJP figure, asserted that under Congress, tribal people were merely treated as vote banks, with little attention paid to their welfare. His comments came after Congress's Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP government of undermining tribal autonomy in Assam. Momin countered, emphasizing the prosperity and development achieved under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Sarma.

Rebutting Gogoi's accusations, Momin elaborated on the strides made in tribal areas, citing new educational and healthcare projects. He urged Gogoi to compare past Congress actions with current BJP initiatives, predicting voter backlash against Congress in the 2026 elections. Momin also touched on the state's eviction drives, aimed at removing illegal settlements, further challenging Congress's track record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

