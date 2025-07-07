RFID Cards Enhance Safety for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

In an initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees partaking in the Amarnath Yatra, pilgrims are now being equipped with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards. The Ramban District Informatics Centre has established several RFID distribution counters at Yatri Niwas and various langar locations in Chanderkot, staffed by skilled computer operators.

One pilgrim at the distribution center shared her confidence in the RFID cards, expressing that they would aid in locating devotees during emergencies. "I have come to acquire an RFID card for my journey starting from Baltal," she said. Meanwhile, the fifth group of pilgrims departed from Chanderkote in Ramban for their continued expedition from the Nunwan base camp to the sacred cave of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Nilesh Upadhyay, embarking on his 13th pilgrimage, commended the arrangements, noting the tranquility of the region. Another first-time pilgrim, Siddharth Agrawal, praised the security forces, stating, "We find safety in the presence of the armed forces... I salute the CRPF and the J&K police."

On Saturday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported that approximately 26,000-27,000 pilgrims have participated in the Amarnath Yatra since its commencement, countering predictions of waning interest following a terrorist incident in Pahalgam. Singh lauded the robust turnout, asserting it signifies the public's trust in the government's security measures under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. (ANI)

